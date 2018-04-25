Notley unhappy with Suzuki honorary degree but says academic freedom paramount
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks during a press conference to discuss her meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan on the deadlock over Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, April 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 3:24PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Premier Rachel Notley says she does not agree with the University of Alberta's decision to grant an honorary degree to high-profile oilsands critic David Suzuki.
But she says the university is built on academic freedom and independence, and that must be respected.
Suzuki is to receive an honorary science degree on June 7, but the award has brought a flood of complaints to the university, along with critical public letters from its deans of business and engineering.
Suzuki, a longtime environmentalist and host of the Nature of Things television show, has called for Alberta's oilsands to be shut down.
Notley avoided criticizing Suzuki directly, but says her government's efforts to find a middle ground between economic progress and environmental sustainability are undermined when the debate is polarized.
University president David Turpin says the school stands by the decision, noting that knowledge and progress are built on the free exchange of ideas, no matter how uncomfortable some of them may be.
