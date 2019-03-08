

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- On International Women's Day, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney are locking horns over the best way to recruit female political candidates.

Both parties have worked to recruit more women on their nominee slates for the upcoming election.

About half of Notley's 87 NDP nominees are women, matching the slate the party ran in 2015.

About a third of the United Conservative candidates are female.

Notley says they set a goal of 50 per cent because that's the best way to ensure women are represented in politics.

Kenney says their female candidates had to run in nomination races like everyone else, but were given mentorship and other resources to put them on par with more seasoned candidates.