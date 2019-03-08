Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics
Jason Kenney speaks to the media at his first convention as leader of the United Conservative Party in Red Deer, Alta., Sunday, May 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 5:20PM EST
EDMONTON -- On International Women's Day, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney are locking horns over the best way to recruit female political candidates.
Both parties have worked to recruit more women on their nominee slates for the upcoming election.
About half of Notley's 87 NDP nominees are women, matching the slate the party ran in 2015.
About a third of the United Conservative candidates are female.
Notley says they set a goal of 50 per cent because that's the best way to ensure women are represented in politics.
Kenney says their female candidates had to run in nomination races like everyone else, but were given mentorship and other resources to put them on par with more seasoned candidates.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police issue warning after seizing $1.7M of cannabis edibles that look like candy
- Victim's sons tell court that killing of ailing mother was no act of compassion
- Bissonnette to appeal sentence for murders in Quebec City mosque
- Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father
- Two in life-threatening condition after buggy and school bus collide