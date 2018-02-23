

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Acclaimed Inuk singer Susan Aglukark broke down in tears as she recounted her painful past and publicly named the man who sexually abused her as a child during testimony for the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The Juno Award-winning musician returned home to the northern community of Rankin Inlet in Nunavut to share her story.

When Aglukark was eight or nine years old, a neighbour sexually assaulted her. The man, who was a friend of the family, also took nude photos of her.

“Since that moment, over 30 years, I have lived in a heightened state,” she told the crowd gathered on Thursday.

The 52-year-old singer shared that she still wakes up drenched in sweat some nights. She said her hands and legs are often fidgeting, and she feels like she’s constantly being watched.

Despite her busy career on the road touring, that fear Aglukark experienced as a child never went away.

“In every hotel room, I pinned the curtains to make sure there was no light coming,” she explained. “Because if there’s light coming in, he could see me.”

Aglukark’s attacker was eventually convicted in 1990 after she and other victims pursued charges against him. She said justice wasn’t served in his case because of the sentence he received.

“He got 18 months and served a third,” she said.

On Tuesday, Aglukark found out that her abuser had been charged again.

“After 25 years here in this community, how many more victims?” she questioned as she wiped away tears. “Nothing has changed.”

Aglukark said she’s speaking out now in an effort to break the cycle of abuse – her attacker was victimized himself in the residential school system.

She said her own healing has come from music, but she knows that kind of support isn’t available to many other survivors. In an effort to help, Aglukark is working on a new venture called the Arctic Rose Project, which aims to support Indigenous children and youth struggling with poverty, addiction, trauma and abuse.

With a report from CTV News’ Vanessa Lee and files from The Canadian Press