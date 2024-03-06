'Not like it was 10 years ago': Seasonal allergies getting worse for some Canadians

BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Warmer-than-usual weather is causing allergy symptoms to flare up earlier than normal or even get worse for some allergy sufferers in Canada.
In addition to a general warming that scientists have attributed to climate change – last year was the planet's hottest on record – the impact of El Nino meant this winter was warmer than most in much of Canada.
Canadians say they're noticing the change.
Gale Rettie, 71, says she has suffered with environmental allergies since she was a teenager but it has gotten worse.
"It seems the older I get the more I am affected," said Rettie of Dryden, Ont., in an email to CTVNews.ca. "For the past two months my symptoms have been almost constant -- runny nose, itchy eyes, cough from post nasal drip, achy facial bones. I have found it gets worse with the milder winter temperatures we have been having and gets better with the drop in temperatures and snow storms."
When a specialist tested her at age 19 and in her 60s, Rettie said, she learned both times that her allergies were related to trees, pollen and moulds.
Although allergy injections in her early 20s didn't help much, she said, she had surgery in 2018 to open blocked sinuses, which made breathing much easier.
"Now I have a (prescription) for Reactine, which gives short term relief," she said. "It is something you just learn to live with."
Gale Rettie, 71, says she has suffered with environmental allergies since she was a teenager but it has gotten worse. (Supplied)
Scott Wagner, 51, from Yarmouth, N.S., says he, too, has seen his allergy symptoms get worse in the last 10 years.
"I find for sure that the mild winters have changed my allergies a lot," Wagner said in an email to CTVNews.ca, noting that he experiences allergy symptoms year-round now. "The season is definitely not like it was 10 years ago."
Wagner says he used to stop taking pills for his allergies from mid-November to mid-March.
"But now I have to take them all year since mild days through the winter that never happened before triggers my allergies."
CTVNews.ca has not independently verified the emailed responses. Rettie and Wagner are among environmental allergy sufferers in Canada who are experiencing exacerbated symptoms because of what an allergy expert notes are higher amounts of pollen in the air as a result of warmer or drier weather.
Scott Wagner, 51, from Yarmouth, N.S., blames mild winters for his worsening allergy symptoms. (Supplied)
Mariam Hanna, a pediatric allergist, clinical immunologist and associate professor with McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., says pollens contain a protein that irritates allergy sufferers. Dry and warm wind can help them travel for thousands of kilometres. Pollens are fertilizing fine powder from certain plants such as trees, grass and weeds.
"People that are allergic to pollen, when they breathe that in, when it goes inside their nose or goes inside their eyes, it will cause those typical allergy symptoms," Hanna said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. "So when it's warm and dry, it's kind of the perfect environment for pollen to travel further and stay up in the air for longer and that will cause people more symptoms."
She said pollen counts have been increasing each year.
"Year-over-year, when we compare the last five years, every year, we're adding a couple extra days, or now an extra week or two to our (allergy) season when we can detect pollens in the air," Hanna said. "As long as it stays warm and dry, those pollens can be in the air. When it becomes more damp or cools off, those plants die down or they start to hibernate for the winter and the air no longer carries those pollen seeds.
"So if this mild winter that we just went through is any indicator of a warm summer ahead, that's concerning for a longer pollen season with higher counts than what we've seen in the past."
Environmental moulds also cause problems for allergy sufferers, she added. In these cases, moulds' spores travel like pollen in the air and cause allergic symptoms.
Hanna says environmental moulds grow when plant matter decays, water sits for a period of time or leaves decay.
"So typically speaking we have moulds that grow outside, and that's very, very normal … Their spores will also go up in the air in unison with different pollens going up. There will be different moulds that go up at different times throughout the year."
Moulds can affect people in the spring, during warm weather in the summer and in the fall when plants start to die and it's still warm and humid, she added.
At least about 20 per cent of Canadians have some degree of environmental allergies, said Hanna, "and certainly with our seasons being longer and counts being higher, those that have symptoms is only increasing."
Climate change is a factor in exacerbating allergy symptoms because of the warmer weather that promotes the spread of pollen, Hanna says.
"This is an unseasonably warmer winter that we've just gone through, but I would say the pattern for year over year of what we have experienced … has been that our pollen seasons have been longer, the pollen counts have been higher, kind of regardless of whether it's El Nino or not."
Hanna says allergy symptoms include itchy watery eyes, runny nose, nasal congestion, coughing and sneezing.
Health Canada adds that some may experience wheezing, flushed face, shortness of breath and a peeling rash that looks like eczema.
Depending on your allergy symptoms, it can be difficult to determine if you have a cold, flu or allergies, Hanna said.
"Sometimes the pattern of symptoms, how long they last and how they respond to medications, seeing an allergist for testing will help to confirm that."
It's hard to predict when spring allergy season begins and ends, Hanna says.
"It's so different every single year. March is definitely an earlier time that we're seeing it," she said. "Typically by April, we've definitely started in our birch pollen season. Our tree pollens have started to fully pollinate at that time and stay elevated at that time."
Less than a week into March, counts for some tree pollens have started to be detected because of "unseasonably warm, dry air," Hanna noted.
She said pollen counts are the amount of the protein in pollen that is in the air that is measured in a certain volume. Pollen counters, or devices that measure pollen protein, are found throughout the country.
"But the pollen counts are starting to be detected even right now. This may be a blip for a couple of days but unless it cools off, this is the beginning of pollen season at a much earlier time than what we usually see at this time."
She said more people are "symptomatic and sensitized" to spring pollens.
The allergy seasons include tree pollen season during the spring into early summer, grass pollen season from late spring into summer and ragweed season during fall.
During winter, most Canadians don't see many allergy symptoms because of the cold, "but if global warming persists, or if our warm weather persists, we may not get much of relief if it ends up being warm all year long," Hanna said.
Meanwhile, mould season occurs from spring until fall and some patients have year-round allergies, she added.
People in different areas of the country won't experience symptoms at the same time because pollens will peak at different times, Hanna said.
"So our typical trees that pollinate at this time of year (in parts of Ontario) may be offset by even several weeks or a month than our counterparts (out) west where it's still a little bit cooler there … so pollen counts may not go up as quickly and steadily as in Ontario."
It even varies depending on where in your province you're located.
Some areas of Ontario will experience different pollen counts, Hanna said. Windsor and London, for instance, will have "significantly different" pollen counts than around Hamilton, Hanna said, despite the cities only being a few hours' drive apart.
"The exact timing of the pollen counts will be subtly different from one province to the next and even from one region within that province to the next."
Hanna recommends the following tips for dealing with allergies:
"Some patients will need medications like over the counter antihistamines or speaking with their doctor about the right types of medications to help with symptom control," she said.
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
For working parents with young children, daycare is an essential. However, for a growing number of families across Canada, finding a spot may feel more like a luxury.
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
Two women have been charged after allegedly defrauding at least two victims out of thousands of dollars in a Markham visa and immigration services scam they say targeted members of the Iranian-Canadian community.
As travellers get ready to take off for the March Break, Canada’s largest airport is offering a behind-the-scenes look at how baggage gets to its destination.
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
Air France will be expanding its successful Ottawa-Paris direct flight from five to seven days a week and upgrading to bigger planes this summer, the Ottawa airport confirmed Wednesday.
The defence is arguing for a mistrial in the case of Milton Urgiles, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a dump truck crash near Alliston more than three years ago.
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
An Ontario woman walked away from a sexual assault case against her former commanding officer after the defence requested access to her counselling records.
SC Johnson says it’s reached a settlement that will allow its plant to remain in Brantford.
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.
The real estate market appears to be making a comeback, with the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) reporting the average price of a single-family home increasing by $77,000 last month.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
Union officials are looking for former employees of a Windsor aluminum plant who may be eligible for compensation.
Windsor police are seeking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault in the Ford City neighbourhood.
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
Pro-Palestinian groups were served a court injunction during a demonstration outside a synagogue in Cote-des-Neiges on Tuesday, barring them from protesting within 50 metres of certain Jewish community buildings for a period of 10 days.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
A long-delayed technology reboot at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is going to take even longer to roll out.
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) opened Little Beginnings Urban Oasis in Whitehorn on Wednesday, with a $2.5-million investment from the federal government.
Lethbridge parents with young children have been concerned with finding accessible, affordable child-care.
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday, TSN reported Wednesday morning.
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
Sixteen years ago, Claire Gannon almost died due to unforeseen complications during the birth of her son. A blood transfusion saved her, leaving her forever grateful to blood donors and inspired to donate herself – but she couldn't.
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.
The federal government is open to possible changes to the Emergencies Act but says it first wants to consult widely on the law it invoked to quell 'Freedom Convoy' protests two years ago. In a final response to a commission of inquiry, the Liberal government also outlines steps it is taking to improve the flow of intelligence and protect key transportation corridors.
Government officials say online hate speech would have to portray a group as "inherently violent" or "unhuman" to meet the threshold to be probed by a human-rights tribunal under a newly proposed law.
A new non-profit group called the Canadian Covid Society has launched, aiming to lead the fight against COVID-19 by advocating for people suffering from long COVID and raising awareness about preventing ongoing infections.
Archaeologists say they have discovered what may be the largest mass grave ever excavated in Europe at a site in southern Germany.
Attorneys for Meta Platforms are asking a Delaware judge to dismiss a shareholder lawsuit alleging the company has deliberately failed to protect users from human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X is considering getting rid of showing the number of likes and reposts on each post.
A jury could soon weigh whether a movie weapons supervisor should be held to blame in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie, as attorneys Wednesday delivered closing arguments in the trial of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.
From the start, the case was highly unusual: a criminal prosecution centered on the disputed ownership of a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to 'Hotel California' and other Eagles hits. Its end was even more unexpected.
Two Kansas Citians are saying 'We'll Be Fine' after attending one of Drake’s concerts at the T-Mobile Center. Bebe Gist and Jaime Jimenez say the rapper gave them a new meaning to life with a promise of US$20,000 Sunday.
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 5 per cent on Wednesday, citing continued concerns about the inflation outlook. The bank has held its rate at 5 per cent since last July.
Air Canada says it is almost ready to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv, five months after it suspended travel to the city following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.
More than 90 top Canadian business leaders have signed an open letter to the country's finance minister and her provincial counterparts on Wednesday, urging the need to address the decline in domestic investments by pension funds.
Recent headlines about Camembert’s imminent death due to a fungal crisis have caused panic among fans of this historic fromage. Scientists, it seems, have warned that problems with French cheese's industrial production may have long-term consequences for its future.
Some U.S. cities and towns are offering relocation packages to attract new residents, with everything from cash incentives to outdoor activity passes to free eggs.
From private jets to bizarre requests, VIP travel agents spill the details on how celebrities navigate global travel.
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
Onlookers have likened a new bulging cycling helmet to something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking design will lead to a 'big improvement' in time trial performance.
A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana's Brier in Regina.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
