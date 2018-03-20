Not enough being done to reduce runaway rail cars: TSB Saskatoon report
Workers inspect a railway car that was part of a convoy of railway cars carrying crude oil that derailed Saturday causing explosions in Lac-Megantic, Que., Sunday, July 7, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 4:44PM EDT
SASKATOON - A report into a runaway railway car that rumbled through part of Saskatoon says not enough is being done to reduce such uncontrolled movements.
The Transportation Safety Board says the crew did not connect the air breaks on the railway car and there was no safety device called a derail to prevent it from moving onto the main track.
No one was hurt when the empty Canadian Pacific Railway freight car rolled across two public crossings in the early morning hours of March 27, 2016, before coming to a stop on the tracks.
The board notes its investigation into the fatal 2013 Lac-Megantic accident called on Transport Canada to require railways to put systems in place to prevent runaway equipment.
The explosion and fire in the Quebec town caused by runaway rail cars carrying crude oil killed 47 people and destroyed more than 30 buildings.
The report into the Saskatoon case says runaways that get on the main track can present the greatest risk.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto woman, 27, slain in murder-suicide: police
- Father of missing 10-year-old wants to meet woman who might have seen him
- N.S. surplus boosted by marijuana sales, as province plans modest spending hikes
- Signed Howe jersey, Tragically Hip autograph exchanged for drugs: Calgary Police
- University teachers group launches inquiry into case of outspoken Acadia prof