

CTVNews.ca Staff





After about 90 years of service, the Greyhound bus from Edmonton to Calgary took its final trip on Thursday, ridden by a few customers who were sad to see it go.

John Campbell was on the coach as it headed down Alberta’s Highway 2, making a stop in Red Deer along the way.

“It's a bit of a nostalgic tour for me on a beautiful Prairie day,” he told CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch.

Campbell said he’s been riding the Greyhounds since he was 15 years old and living in Winnipeg.

“I would make spur-of-the-moment decisions to just jump on a bus and go for a ride,” Campbell said.

“Greyhound buses travelling through the night across a flat landscape is a remarkable symbol of life in the west,” he added.

Greyhound Canada announced in July that it would end almost all of its routes from northwestern Ontario to British Columbia. A mix of public and private bus companies have taken over some, but not all of the routes.

Valerie Moulem, who has been riding the bus for six years, was also disappointed to see it go.

“It makes me sad because it saved me a lot of money and they are really good people,” she said. “Like all the staff. They are good.”

The coach’s driver, Carey Conroy, said he “just hopes that everyone who rode with us had more good rides than bad rides.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch