

The Canadian Press





HIGH LEVEL, Alta. -- Firefighters are aiming to continue controlled burns today to keep a powerful wildfire away from a northwestern Alberta town.

The Chuckegg Creek fire is still out of control, but it has not advanced closer to High Level or grown in size since the province's last update Wednesday evening.

The wildfire is about three kilometres outside the community and covers some 920 square kilometres.

Officials say if conditions allow, crews will do controlled burns on highways leading south and west from the town in order to remove fuel for the blaze.

About 5,000 residents of High Level and surrounding communities remain out of their homes following an evacuation over the long weekend.

Hundreds of firefighters and dozens of helicopters are battling the blaze in and around High Level and more resources are arriving daily.

"With current conditions firefighters continue to be effective, due to lighter winds out of the northeast," the province said in Thursday's update. "This ... continues to aid crews on protecting power line poles west and south of the town of High Level."

The wildfire danger in the area is considered extreme because of warmer temperatures, gusty winds and no significant rainfall in the forecast.

Electricity has temporarily been restored to the area, but officials warn it may be intermittent.