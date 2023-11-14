Northwest Territories to hold election today delayed by wildfire
Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls today, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held.
The election had been scheduled for Oct. 3, but was delayed because of a wildfire season that saw about 70 per cent of the territory's population under evacuation order.
Legislature members voted unanimously to delay the election during a late August session held in the town of Inuvik, with the capital Yellowknife and its roughly 20,000 residents still under an evacuation order at the time.
Premier Caroline Cochrane announced in September that she wasn't running for re-election.
Sixteen seats are being contested, while three candidates have been acclaimed.
After the vote, the 19 legislature members will elect a premier, six other cabinet members and Speaker from their own ranks.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Iceland shields geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by anti-Israel protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators.
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver is dead, a drug-resistant salmonella outbreak has hit six provinces, and Canada is set to mint new coins with the image of King Charles III.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
Toronto
-
1 in 10 Torontonians now using food bank amid 'skyrocketing' costs, stagnate wages: report
The number of people relying on food banks in Toronto has doubled this year, according to a new report on food insecurity and poverty in Canada’s largest city.
-
Toronto's most popular dog names of 2023 revealed. Did your pup's name make the list?
General Zod, Magoo, Benito, Dino, and Wasabi are just a few of the new pet names that were hollered across Toronto living rooms in 2023, according to a new report by Rover.com
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dead after hit-and-run in downtown Toronto
A man has died after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Tuesday morning, police say.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Mild but rainy November temperatures ahead for the capital
Tuesday is it the start of some mild November temperatures.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Santa Claus parade is coming to town
The Santa Claus Parade and Noella Tree Lighting Celebration is Barrie’s kick-off to the holiday season in our community.
-
Tire trailers in Collingwood go up in flames
Fire crews in Collingwood were called back Monday to the same place where a fire broke out over the weekend, but this one was for a separate incident.
-
Ramara homicide victim identified as nicest guy and good father
Friends of Fabian Crawford are trying to come to terms with his untimely death just days after police say his body was found near a home on County Road 169 in Ramara Township.
Kitchener
-
Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts; part of new labour law coming today
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Outreach workers race to get winter supplies to people in need
After putting out an urgent call for supplies last week, outreach groups say the community has come through with donations.
London
-
Councillor frustrated taxpayers on the hook to clean up former gas stations in London
Former gas stations often sit vacant for years awaiting decontamination and redevelopment — and it’s London taxpayers who can end up footing much of the bill.
-
Changes approved for London high-rise development
Several councillors praised the changes which would convert a temporary parking lot into housing.
-
Construction closes south-end intersection
The intersection of Exeter Road and White Oak Road will be closed until Nov. 20 for sanitary sewer installation.
Windsor
-
Fatal crash in Leamington
There is no word on how the crash happened or how long the road will be closed.
-
Amherstburg Council discusses Boblo ferry service
The turmoil over the Boblo Island ferry disruption was front and centre in Amherstburg Monday night. Council touched on unanswered questions concerning reliability of the car ferry as it gets back in service, and the emergency back-up plan.
-
Stellantis offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Monday it is offering 6,400 U.S. salaried employees voluntary buyouts as it works to cut costs amid the transition to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract.
Montreal
-
STM taking down posters showing Israel-Hamas conflict
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
13-year-old student dies at private school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
A 13-year-old private school student in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in an 'unfortunate event,' according to the school's Facebook page.
-
A library of toys: South Shore organization brings cheer to families in need
A local organization in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore says it wants to bring joy to families who may not have a lot of money to buy gifts over the holidays.
Atlantic
-
-
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'If they want it, they’re going to get it': N.B. business owners frustrated over break-ins
Moncton business owners are fed up with constant break-ins.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police describe 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
-
Avian influenza detected in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
Snow creates slippery roads in Banff National Park
Calgary and area may be enjoying a mild November so far, but Banff was hit by a snowstorm on Monday night.
-
Alleged animal abuse in Big Valley, Alta., under investigation
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Knoblauch steers Edmonton Oilers to NHL coaching debut win over slumping Islanders
Kris Knoblauch’s NHL coaching career is off to a flying start with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
-
'Maxed out my savings': Some Canadians are waiting months for employment insurance cheques
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
Vancouver
-
Latest RCMP standoff death prompts renewed calls for better mental health crisis response
A Friday afternoon wellness check on a Langley man believed to be distraught led to an hours-long standoff and ended with the man presumed dead after a massive fire.
-
'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park
Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.
-
'Thank you isn't enough': Maple Ridge tea shop reopens after vandalism thanks to community support
A tea shop in Maple Ridge has opened its doors again after an act of vandalism caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage in September.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism
Canadian parliamentarians and protesters alike are descending on the U.S. capital for what's being billed as a massive international effort to confront the growing spectre of antisemitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
-
Federal government anti-hate envoys discuss rising Islamophobia, antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas war
The two women appointed to advise the federal government on how to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia say that to counter the rise in hate in Canada amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, it’s critical to forge a path ahead together through respectful, 'constructive dialogue,' and 'creating space for education.'
-
Judges should not view themselves as activists, new Supreme Court Justice Mary Moreau says
Newly confirmed Supreme Court of Canada Justice Mary Moreau says judges should not see themselves as activists.
Health
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
-
Internal documents show the World Health Organization paid sexual abuse victims in Congo US$250 each
Earlier this year, the doctor who leads the World Health Organization's efforts to prevent sexual abuse travelled to Congo to address the biggest known sex scandal in the UN health agency's history, the abuse of well over 100 local women by staffers and others during a deadly Ebola outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
-
Astronomers discover Milky Way-like spiral galaxy from early days of the universe, previously thought impossible
The James Webb Telescope has spotted something astronomers previously thought was impossible: a spiral galaxy from the early days of the universe.
Entertainment
-
Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child to his ‘brigade’ with wife Tana Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is a father for the sixth time with his wife of almost 30 years, Tana Ramsay.
-
Prince's puffy 'Purple Rain' shirt and other pieces from late singer's wardrobe go up for auction
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.
-
Book Review: 'UFO' is a detailed look at the history of the search for the truth that's out there
Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician's sartorial splendor in an online auction this week.
Business
-
Teck Resources agrees to sell steelmaking coal business in deals that value operations at US$9 billion
Teck Resources Ltd. has agreed to sell its steelmaking coal business in a series of deals that value the operations at US$9 billion that will see Swiss commodities giant Glencore acquire a majority ownership.
-
Long-haul carrier Emirates signals it will hold off on major Airbus purchase over engine worries
Long-haul carrier Emirates signalled Tuesday it will hold off on a major purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft over concerns about their Rolls Royce engines, marking a major blow for the European manufacturer as it hopes to close the sale during the Dubai Air Show this week.
-
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
Lifestyle
-
Taylor Swift, Wayne Gretzky, Barbie: Here are some of the trendiest pet names in Canada for 2023
Iconic entertainers, legendary athletes and blockbuster hits inspired some of the trendiest pet names that stole the show in 2023, according to a new report.
-
The best Christmas markets taking place around the world in 2023
Here’s CNN's rundown of some of the top Christmas markets that are taking place around the world this year.
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Sports
-
Henrik Lundqvist leads goalie-heavy 2023 class into Hockey Hall of Fame
Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Montreal Alouettes to meet for first time in Grey Cup
It will be a Grey Cup first at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday.
-
Novak Djokovic gets his trophy after securing year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending 8th time
Novak Djokovic received his trophy on Monday after securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time.
Autos
-
Ford production workers at Kentucky, Louisville vote against new labour deal
Production workers at Ford's Louisville assembly and Kentucky truck plants have voted against the tentative labour agreement, while skilled trades workers voted in favour, the local chapter of the United Auto Workers said on Monday.
-
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.