Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
Wildfires have burned more than2 million hectares of land across Canada so far this year, during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record.
According to the National Wildland Fire Situation Report, the fires in Yukon, B.C. Alberta, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are among the nearly 1,600 recorded so far this year.
Experts use the Canadian Forest Fire Danger Rating System to identify where in Canada people should take precautions.
"Forest fire danger is ageneral term used to express a variety of factors in the fire environment, such as ease of ignition and difficulty of control," the government's website reads.
Many parts of Canada are blanketed in red or yellow, indicating a high degree of fire risk, according to the Natural Resources of Canada interactive fire risk map.
The above graph was made using data from current and archived reports from Natural Resources Canada. Data was available from May to November for some of the entries and May to October for others. (Natasha O'Neill/ CTVNews.ca)
WHERE ARE THE RISKS OF FIRE?
With dry and sunny weather across the country, the risk of new fires is spreading, including in Northern Ontario and in Nova Scotia, where some Halifax-area residents are among the evacuees due to anout-of-control fire burning near Upper Tantallon.
In Alberta, where a brief period of cool, wet weather brought temporary respite, conditions changed over the weekend and fires threatened northern communities.
Parts of the Prairies have a heightened fire risk, and there are other parts of Canada that have been labelled as having an "extreme" risk of forest fires.
The highest risk of wildfires is labelled as "extreme," a category that includes a fast-spreading, high-intensity fire that does not respond to suppression tactics from fire crews.
Portions of B.C., Alberta and northern Saskatchewan are under these conditions. Much of Northern Ontario and part of Southwestern Ontario are also under extreme wildfire warnings.
As of May 29, the risk of fires starting is lower in portions of Yukon, Northwest Territories, the area around Regina, most of Manitoba and northern Quebec, the Natural Resources of Canada map shows. This means any fires sparked are "likely to be self-extinguishing" and new ignitions are unlikely, the government website reads.
Despite some areas being labelled low-risk, in the Northwest Territories, for example, there are still out-of-control wildfires burning.
The term "moderate risk" describes areas where fire crews can "easily" contain fires with pumps of hand tools. These areas can often be seen as the buffer between low- and higher-risk forest fire areas. Currently, communities like Lac Mistassini and Lac Manouanis in northern Quebec have a moderate fire risk.
High-risk fire warnings are used in areas that would be difficult for crews to battle and where flames could spread quickly, such as in dense, old-growth forests. Large equipment would be needed, like bulldozers, tanker trucks and aircraft to transport water, to fight any fires that broke out.
As of May 29, communities in B.C., Alberta and most of Ontario are in the high-risk classification.
Area around Carnaby, Red Rose and Boulder City, B.C., are in this category, as well as communities outside of Edmonton including Drayton Valley, Barrhead and Fort Saskatchewan.
Communities in Ontario with a high risk of fires include Fort Albany, Timmins, Barrie and towards Lake Ontario in Oshawa and Belleville.
A separate "very high" risk classification is for areas with conditions beyond the abilities of ground crews, with needed air attacks of fire retardant. Communities around Calgary and in Yellowknife are in this category, with officials warning fires could spread out of control.
The above map from Natural Resources Canada uses data from government agencies and may not show the current fire situation. (Screenshot)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
'Tragedies occur far too often': Canada Safety Council shares swimming safety tips
With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP officer killed in crash near Woodstock
Two people are now confirmed dead following a crash north of Woodstock.
-
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Construction season in Ottawa begins with $800M in projects
It's officially construction season in Ottawa. The city is spending $800 million toward projects across Ottawa, including a major reconstruction of Albert, Slater, Queen and Bronson.
-
Kingston Health Sciences Centre to limit walk-in patient numbers at children's clinic
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it will be implementing a cap on the number of daily walk-in patients it accepts at the children's outpatient clinic urgent care centre at the Hotel Dieu Hospital.
-
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Barrie
-
Catalytic converters stolen from company vehicles at 2 Barrie businesses
Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two Barrie businesses.
-
OPP officers narrowly escape collision in Tiny Township
Two OPP officers and cruisers narrowly escaped a collision in Tiny Township Sunday evening while en route to a call for service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP officer killed in crash near Woodstock
Two people are now confirmed dead following a crash north of Woodstock.
Kitchener
-
Two drivers killed in Oxford County crash
A double fatal crash has shut down a rural road in Oxford County.
-
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
-
Guelph police looking for driver in stolen truck after 3 hit and runs
Guelph police say they’re looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup that was involved in three hit and runs on Friday evening.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP officer killed in crash near Woodstock
Two people are now confirmed dead following a crash north of Woodstock.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Auto parts factory notified of closure
Unifor says it has been informed by Wescast Industries that the company intends to close its foundry in Wingham, potentially putting more than 250 people out of work.
-
'Disturbance' in downtown core yields loaded firearm: London police
A 19-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm and involved in a disturbance in the downtown core over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Windsor mayor calls for renewed federal commitment and construction at EV battery plant
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is calling for resumption of construction and renewed federal commitment of the NextStar Energy electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in Windsor.
-
Two off-duty Windsor officers apprehend knife-wielding man at baseball game
Windsor police are crediting two off-duty Windsor police officers who apprehend a knife-wielding man during a baseball game in LaSalle.
-
Motorcyclist charged after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have charged a motorcyclist after a crash in Lakeshore.
Montreal
-
Launch of Francization Quebec: a new portal for anyone who wants to learn French
As of June 1, anyone wishing to learn or improve their command of the French language will have to register via the Francisation Quebec portal, the government's new single point of service for coordinating all French language learning services.
-
Montreal creates working group to push forward on plans for Hippodrome site
The City of Montreal has begun the latest chapter in plans for the abandoned Blue Bonnets/Hippodrome racetrack. On Monday, the province and municipality announced a working group to begin creating what it envisions as the city's 'next great district of the future.'
-
'Precious' musical instruments removed from Montreal heritage building after fire
A pair of valuable musical instruments have been removed from a Montreal heritage building that caught fire last week, raising hopes that they can be saved to play again. Simon Blanchet, programming director at the Chapelle du Bon-Pasteur, said Sunday a Fazioli concert grand piano and a 1772 Kirckman harpsichord were both removed from the concert venue inside the chapel of the 19th century former monastery a day earlier.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick
About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.
Winnipeg
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
2 people killed in officer-involved shooting on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
-
Battleground: An election expected to be won or lost in Calgary
With voters set to cast their ballot in this election campaign, polls and political watchers have said Calgary is where the election will either be won or lost for Alberta’s next government.
-
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
2 people killed in officer-involved shooting on Memorial Drive
Calgary police have closed Memorial Drive in both directions between Edmonton Trail and St. George's Drive N.E. after shooting two suspects.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C., pleads guilty to all charges
Yannick Bandaogo, the man accused of a March 2021 stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six, has pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.
-
'Why would you do that to a dog?' Man allegedly threw fiery gas canister at group of homeless people and their pet
A security camera captured the moment a man allegedly lit a canister of gasoline on fire before throwing it at a group of homeless people and their dog in Maple Ridge on Friday.
-
Uber launching in Victoria and Kelowna next week
After years of trying to break into the market, popular ride-hailing app Uber is set to launch in Victoria and Kelowna in early June.
Politics
-
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
-
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Health
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
-
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
-
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
AI means everyone can now be a programmer, Nvidia chief says
Artificial intelligence means everyone can now be a computer programmer as all they need to do is speak to the computer, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday, hailing the end of the 'digital divide.'
-
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
North Korea on Monday notified neighbouring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
-
Space race: China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030
China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, in what would be another advance in what's increasingly seen as a new space race pitting the Asian autocracy against the United States and its democratic allies.
Entertainment
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
-
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
-
Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown
Texas would expand what is considered an illegal public performance of sexual conduct, under a bill approved late Sunday by state lawmakers that drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows.
Business
-
Turkish lira hits record low, stocks gain after Erdogan secures re-election
Turkiye's lira hit fresh record lows against the dollar on Monday, though stocks rallied, after President Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in Sunday's presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
-
Stock market today: Energy and financial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite higher
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading as gains the heavyweight energy and financial sectors helped lift the Toronto market higher.
-
U.S. debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Lifestyle
-
Halle Bailey's star role in 'Little Mermaid' is an inspiration for young Black girls. Here's why
Animated movies are often a child’s first exposure to media and film. And the representation of people of color in media influences how they feel about race as they mature, a study by the non-profit Common Sense has found.
-
'We have an influence': How some Canadians are inspiring others to focus on the environment
From actions in their local communities to mass demonstrations, here's how Canadians from all walks of life are inspiring others to take part in helping the environment.
-
The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'
Authors discuss their new book, 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies,' which aims to demystify the process of delivering honest apologies.
Sports
-
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Sammy Blais scored twice as Canada beat Germany 5-2 to capture gold at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday.
-
Canada's Shapovalov advances; Auger-Aliassime and Marino ousted at French Open
Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round, while fellow Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rebecca Marino each earned early exits at the French Open on Monday.
-
Canadian tennis player Gabriela Dabrowski a perennial contender in doubles
A decisive doubles victory in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers last month helped Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski carry "a pretty good level" into her tournaments leading up to the French Open. Now she's hoping to build on it at the second Grand Slam of the tennis season.
Autos
-
Alonso feels he's far from catching F1 leader Verstappen despite his own remarkable form
Fernando Alonso has five podiums in six races in a remarkable season for Aston Martin, yet still feels he's no closer to catching Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The two-time Formula One champions now head to a race with special significance for both of them.
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.