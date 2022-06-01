No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Of the 33 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes, six were claimed by ticket holders in the Prairies, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.
The jackpot for the next draw on June 3 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 43 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Metis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found the man's father guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID-19 lockdown eases
Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China's largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram
The 'Star Wars' franchise is sticking up for actor Moses Ingram after she revealed she had received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
Here are 11 ridings to watch on election day.
Transport truck crashes and bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Pickering
Ontario provincial police are on the scene of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Pickering Wednesday morning.
Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are to continue their deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
NEW THIS MORNING | Clarence-Rockland mayor suggesting mandatory generators for grocery stores, gas stations
The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., to the east of Ottawa, says he’d like to see that essential businesses are built with generators, in case of another major power outage like the one caused on May 21.
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Thunderstorm watch for Orillia
Meteorologists say conditions in Orillia and northern region are favourable for severe thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
-
Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
-
May heat a preview of what's to expect this summer: expert
The first heatwave of the season could be a preview of what's to come this summer, according to one expert.
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Cooler air expected in Ontario Wednesday after two-day heat wave
After two days of scorching temperatures that saw Toronto break a 78-year-old record for heat, Ontario will get some relief.
Warehouse fire in south London
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.
-
Popular parking lot patios could outlive COVID-19 pandemic
It was a COVID-19 pandemic lifeline for local restaurants, but looser patio rules could soon become permanent in London.
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex as two-day heat warning comes to an end
As Environment Canada's two-day heat warning in Windsor-Essex comes to and end, the region will face a risk of thunderstorms for most of the day.
-
Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday
The pumps have run dry at a number of Shell gas stations in Windsor.
-
'This one has missed the mark': National handgun freeze met with skepticism
The president of a gun club in southwestern Ontario is worried about what the new firearm-control legislation put forward Monday by the federal government will do to its membership.
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
-
Processing of immigration applications longer in Quebec than other provinces: IDQ
If Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants to take immigration powers away from the federal government, he should tell Ottawa about long delays related to permanent residency applications, says the IDQ.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
RCMP in N.B. release sketches of suspects involved in alleged attempted abduction, assault
Sketches of two people who are believed to be involved with an alleged assault and attempted abduction incident near Saint-Quentin and Bathurst last week have been released by Chaleur Region RCMP.
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
Motorcyclist dead in highway crash with school bus near Irricana
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Bank of Canada to unveil interest rate decision amid soaring inflation
The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest rate decision this morning as it tries to put the brakes on runaway inflation.
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Metis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found the man's father guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting information
Chelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. rivers
Four broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
-
Act of vandalism to Chinatown mural caught on video, business community shares frustration
Vandalism caught on camera in Chinatown over the weekend left a new mural damaged and had the local business community sharing their frustration with ongoing graffiti and other property damage.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
-
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
-
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
-
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
-
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
-
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
-
What jurors didn't hear in the Jacob Hoggard sex-assault trial
Here is some of the information Jurors were barred from hearing during trial in order to protect their impartiality.
-
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
U.S. airlines, travel industry push White House to end pre-travel testing
White House officials met Tuesday with travel industry officials, who pressed the Biden administration to end its requirements that vaccinated international travellers take a coronavirus test before flying to the United States.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
-
Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Denmark, company says
Denmark's largest energy company said Russia cut off its gas supply Wednesday because it refused to pay in rubles, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.
CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations to its 'high' risk category for travellers on Tuesday. Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands were all moved to Level 3, or 'high' risk for COVID-19.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
'You want to be on his team': 85-year-old Winnipegger dominating pickleball court
Six years ago, Ed Reinholdt didn’t even know what pickleball was. Now, the 85-year-old Winnipegger takes to the court three times a week, and he is often competing and beating people half his age.
Quebecor CEO says plans for Senators to play games in Quebec City halted
Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says the death of former Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has ended conversations between the team and his company about the Senators potentially playing games in Quebec City.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez hobbled by injury in quarterfinal loss at French Open
Leylah Fernandez's dream run at Roland Garros ended in the quarterfinals Tuesday -- a combination of a tough matchup against fellow left-hander Martina Trevisan of Italy and a right foot injury that required treatment in the first set of a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 defeat.
-
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.