No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Social media is abuzz about a history-making $60-million lottery win that will apparently make a group of people in Newfoundland and Labrador instant millionaires. (THE CANADAIN PRESS) A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. Social media is abuzz about a history-making $60-million lottery win that will apparently make a group of people in Newfoundland and Labrador instant millionaires. (THE CANADAIN PRESS)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID-19 lockdown eases

Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China's largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social