No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Toronto -

There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.

Of the 33 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes, six were claimed by ticket holders in the Prairies, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 3 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 43 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.