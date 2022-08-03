No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $50 million draw.
However, one of the two available $1 million Maxmillion prizes was claimed by a ticket holder in B.C.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 5 will be an estimated $55 million, with four Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
(The Canadian Press)
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
'It sounded like bombs': Hailstorm damages dozens of cars on Alta. highway
Gibran Marquez made a phone call he never wants to make again. Marquez was one of many people trapped in a massive hail storm near Red Deer, Alta., which left dozens of vehicles damaged and drivers and passengers bruised and confused along the side of the QEII highway.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Snowbirds aircraft crashes in Northern B.C.
A Snowbirds aircraft crashed in Northern B.C. shortly after takeoff Tuesday afternoon.
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtually
Doctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
Travel restrictions drastically cut down on COVID-19 entering Canada early in pandemic, but didn't stop new outbreaks: study
A new study that looks back on the first and second waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 says that travel restrictions barring entry to Canada did drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases entering the country but couldn't stop new outbreaks.
B.C. teacher who claimed burning of murdered wife's body was a 'respectful cremation' granted day parole
A British Columbia man who, after killing his wife, once tried to claim burning her body and vehicle was part of a 'respectful cremation' has been granted day parole.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Hockey player breaks silence about alleged sexual assault at Boston College
Professional hockey player Tori Sullivan speaks out publicly for the first time to TSN and W5's Rick Westhead, about the trauma of an alleged campus sexual assault and her dismissal from Boston College's hockey team.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
'Exceptionally' hot and humid weather expected to sweep southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday for most of southern Ontario.
One person dead following early morning fire in Toronto's east end
A person has died following a two-alarm fire in east Toronto’s Riverdale area.
Toronto General Hospital under critical care bed alert amid staff shortages
The University Health Network (UHN) says the three intensive care units at Toronto General Hospital are at or near capacity as the health-care system struggles to keep up with demand.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa school bus authority 'cautiously optimistic' all routes will be covered this fall
There is cautious optimism within the student transportation industry about starting the new school year with a full slate of bus routes, after last school year brought numerous cancellations because of driver shortages.
Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
Huntsville firefighters battle attic blaze
Huntsville Lake of Bays firefighters were called to an attic fire on Britannia Road Tuesday.
Fatal gunshot wound kills 22-year-old Toronto woman
A young Toronto woman was fatally shot in Newmarket on Fri., July 29, 2022 (PEXEL)
Orillia Summer Nights may cause laughter and dancing
Orillia and Orillia & District Arts Council (ODAC) have teamed up this summer to create Orillia Summer Nights, a new series of cultural experiences offered in neighbourhood parks in August.
Ford to make an announcement in Stratford today
Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Stratford Wednesday morning.
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
'It’s been a nightmare': Kitchener, Ont. father faces deportation after 31 years in Canada
Jamie Carrasco is facing deportation to Nicaragua after being accused of crimes against humanity while serving under the Sandinista National Liberation Front Government from 1983 to 1989.
Grid search underway in relation to disappearance of Trevor Chaput
Sarnia police are asking people to avoid the area of LaSalle Line, east of Highway 40, while officers conduct a grid search of the area.
Nudity, assault and threats lead to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia man is facing multiple charges after an incident involving nudity, assault and threats, according to police.
The sticky forecast for the London area for Aug. 3, 2022
A special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for much of southern Ontario.
Wednesday's Environment Canada forecast for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.
'Find the monster that did this': Windsor police investigate animal cruelty after dog dies from severe burns
“She was just a little baby, she didn't deserve this." Susan DaSilva can’t fathom why anyone would hurt her daughter’s 11-month-old husky named Angel.
Will solar lights shine along all of Windsor’s walking trails?
Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie is hopeful solar lights will soon shine along all of Windsor’s community walking trails.
2 dead in 2 separate shootings in Montreal
Two men are dead in two separate shootings in Montreal.
Pope Francis in Quebec: Accounts from the ground
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation.
Montreal seniors home confirms outbreak of Legionnaire's disease
The Sunrise assisted living home on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux has confirmed an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in the building that sent two people to hospital last week.
Forced out: Dartmouth tenants told to leave apartments after buildings sold
People who live in a couple of older apartment buildings in north end Dartmouth, N.S., say they're being tossed out now that the owner has sold the properties.
Nova Scotia legislature votes down pay raise for politicians
Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up a short summer session on Tuesday with the passage of a bill rescinding a recommended 12.6 per cent pay raise for its members.
Some N.B. paramedics still waiting for retroactive pay after reclassification over a year ago
After being officially reclassified as medical science professionals over a year ago, some New Brunswick paramedics say they have yet to receive the retroactive pay promised to them.
Tornado touches down in Manitoba, no damage reported: Environment Canada
It was brief, but a tornado touched down in Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Report shows rise in violations involving child sexual abuse
A new report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection is revealing a disturbing trend that shows a sharp rise in the number of reported violations involving child sexual abuse.
South Calgary Health Centre shortens urgent care hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers urgent care due to staffing issues.
Calgary vet warns dog owners to be aware of harmful affects of foxtail
As more people and their pets spend time outdoors, Calgary veterinarians are once again warning about the potentially harmful affects of foxtail grass.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary could see showers or a thunderstorm Thursday, warming on the weekend
Cooling after today, warming for the weekend
Motorcyclist survives crash in north Edmonton
A motorcyclist survived a crash Tuesday evening with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, cloudy and some occasional showers
"Chill" week continues in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
Water-bomber aircraft experienced engine failure during operations near B.C. wildfire
A water-bomber aircraft involved in firefighting efforts in British Columbia made a forced landing Tuesday.
Concerns a 'vicious cycle' underway as private companies increasingly staffing B.C. hospitals
As B.C.’s hospitals are faltering under the burden of staff resignations and illness, sources say private companies are quietly filling the gaps with growing numbers of well-compensated nurses – with an unclear price tag.
Vancouver high-rise tenants furious both elevators broken during heat wave
Some tenants in a Vancouver rental building say they were forced to walk up and down as many as 10 flights of stairs several times per day during the recent heat wave.
After Pope called residential schools 'genocide,' House of Commons should too: NDP MP
A New Democrat member of Parliament said Tuesday she hopes all of her colleagues will now recognize the residential schools system as genocide, now that Pope Francis has used the term.
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
Conservatives raised more than Liberals and NDP combined in second quarter of 2022
The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and NDP combined during the second quarter of this year, as the party inches closer to choosing a new leader.
UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'is completely out of control' and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips
Nintendo's profit in the April-June quarter rose 28 per cent from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although its console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Demi Lovato opens up about why she's using 'she/her' pronouns again
Demi Lovato, the singer and former Disney Channel actor, has started to use 'she' pronouns again.
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Stephen King to testify for government in books merger trial
As the U.S. Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would damage the careers of some of the most popular authors, it is leaning in part on the testimony of a writer who has thrived like few others: Stephen King.
Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80 per cent, hitting consumers
Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80 per cent in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard.
First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon
The first grain ship to depart Ukraine under a wartime deal entered the Bosporus Strait on the way to Lebanon after its cargo was checked and approved Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities said.
OPEC+ to decide oil output to world amid high inflation
The OPEC oil cartel and its allies are meeting Wednesday to decide how much crude to produce in September amid high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine.
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
Three women say Spanish body positivity campaign used their images without permission
Three women who believe their images were used in a Spanish 'body positivity' campaign have said their likenesses were used and edited without permission — including a woman whose prosthetic leg was edited out of the image, and a woman who believes her face was edited onto the body of a woman who had a mastectomy.
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
MLB trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add
Baseball's trade deadline day was an action-packed affair -- 27 trades in all -- and no one had more fun than the Padres.
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.