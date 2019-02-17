No winning ticket sold for $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 7:25AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
There were also 25 guaranteed prizes of $100,000 each.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 20 will be approximately $7 million.
