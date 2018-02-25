No winning ticket for Saturday night's $9 million Lotto 649 jackpot
File - The guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 6:35AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 28 will be approximately $12 million.
