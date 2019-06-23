No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 7:14AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 26 will be approximately $9 million.
