No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A Lotto 6/49 display is seen in Bridgewater, N.S. Oct. 3, 2014.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 8:19AM EST
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, there were five guaranteed $1 million prizes that were claimed by ticket holders in the Prairies, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 26 will be approximately $9 million.
