No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 9:46AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 11 will be approximately $9 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 2 men dead after apparent drowning in Lake of the Woods
- B.C. still recovering one year after worst fire season on record
- Park named after Lloyd Robertson officially opens
- Toronto police investigating officer's scathing letter to mayor
- Federal government advises against 'non-essential' travel to Haiti amid protests