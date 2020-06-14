Advertisement
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $7.5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 7:45AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $7.5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 17 will be approximately $10 million.