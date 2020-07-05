Advertisement
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 7:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $5-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was won by a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 8 will be approximately $6 million.