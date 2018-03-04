No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 7:13AM EST
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 7 will be approximately $7 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Delays caused by freight train derailment near Kingston, Ont., have subsided
- No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- B.C. Liberal membership chair and former mayor faces sex assault charges
- Man and child dead, two injured after Halifax-area house fire: police
- Hydro One sends crews to U.S. to help restore power after brutal nor'easter