No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20M Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 18 will be approximately $22 million.
