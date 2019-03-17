No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 8:46AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 20 will be approximately $22 million.
