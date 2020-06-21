Advertisement
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $13.1-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 7:40AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $13.1-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 24 will be approximately $16 million.