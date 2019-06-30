No winning ticket for Saturday night's $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 8:18AM EDT
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $12 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 3 will be approximately $16 million dollars.
