No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot, which now rises to $30M
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:30AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $24.3-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 30 will be approximately $30 million.
