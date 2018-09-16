No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot; pot rising to $20M
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:28AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $16.4 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 19 will be approximately $20 million.
