No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot; pot rising to $13M
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $9.6 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 12 will be approximately $13 million.
