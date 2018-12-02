No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 7:26AM EST
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 5 will be approximately $7 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot
- Sea King helicopters make final flypast after 55 years in service
- Immigrant's job search highlights 'bizarre' Quebec welfare system
- Ontario SPCA, police investigating 'concerning' photos of horses posted online
- Franco-Ontarians protest Ford government's cuts to services for French-speakers