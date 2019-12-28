No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 8:06AM EST
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but there were no winners there either.
It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 31 will grow to approximately $65 million and there will be eight Maxmillion prizes offered.