No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 8:39AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.
