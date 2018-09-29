No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 8:31AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, 12 of the 28 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won, with the prizes being shared among 14 ticket holders across the country.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 5 will remain at $60 million, but the number of Maxmillions prizes offered will grow to 40.
