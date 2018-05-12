No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 6:55AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, four of the 15 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each were won -- three going to ticket holders in Ontario and one in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 18 will remain at approximately $60 million, but there will be 29 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Boy, 4, missing in Saskatchewan; police shift search to river
- Wynne says she isn't sure why Doug Ford has commented on her smile
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments
- National Circus School suspends teacher accused of sex crimes against minor