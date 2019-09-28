No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 8:42AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none of them were won either.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 1 will grow to approximately $60 million, and six Maxmillion prizes will be offered.
