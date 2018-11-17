

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

However, three of the draw's Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 23 will be approximately $60 million, and there will be 21 Maxmillions up for grabs.