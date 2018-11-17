No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 8:49AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, three of the draw's Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 23 will be approximately $60 million, and there will be 21 Maxmillions up for grabs.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ontario PC Party members meeting for first time since election victory
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Vancouver lawyer who prosecuted Khmer Rouge leaders welcomes genocide verdict
- Toronto private school expels eight teens after incidents, alleged sex assault
- Judges recommend healing lodges for violent offenders