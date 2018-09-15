No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, one of the five Maxmillions prizes up for grabs will be shared by two ticket holders in Ontario.
Each will get $500,000.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 21 will grow to approximately $60 million, and players will have a shot at 16 Maxmillions prizes.
