No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, four of the 13 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by a total of five ticket holders spread across the country.
One of those prizes will be shared by two ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 13 will grow to approximately $60 million and there will be 22 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
