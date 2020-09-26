Advertisement
No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, September 26, 2020 8:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither of them were won.
The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 29 will grow to approximately $55 million and four Maxmillion prizes will be offered.