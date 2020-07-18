Advertisement
CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 8:30AM EDT
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, there were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and both were won by a total of three ticket holders -- two from Ontario and one from the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will grow to approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.