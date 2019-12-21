No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press Published Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:22AM EST
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The draw also offered two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, but again, there were no winners.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 24 will grow to approximately $55 million, and four Maxmillion prizes will be offered.