No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
No wining ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 7:34AM EDT
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 5 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
