No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 8:25AM EST
TORONTO - There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 16 will be approximately $55 million, and 12 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.
