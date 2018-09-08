No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 8:06AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, one of two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each that were up for grabs was claimed by ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 14 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.
