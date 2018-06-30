No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:31AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for last night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, two of the six Maxmillion prizes up for grabs were claimed by ticket holders in Ontario and Quebec.
The prizes are each worth $1 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 6 will be approximately $55 million, and there will be 14 Maxmillion prizes offered.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Two people found dead after small plane goes down in B.C. mountains
- Winnipeg shopper stabbed by stranger with hypodermic needle
- What's a bunnyhug? The most-searched Canadian slang words, by province
- SCC cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler
- Churchill critically low on propane for heat due to broken rail line