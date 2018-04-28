No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 6:18AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 4 will be approximately $55 million and there will be four Maxmillions prizes offered.
