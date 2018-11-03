No winning ticket for Friday night's $42 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 7:20AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $42 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 9 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will be six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
