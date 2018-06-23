No winning ticket for Friday night's $42 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 7:38AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $42 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 29 will grow to $50 million, and there will also be six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
