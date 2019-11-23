No winning ticket for Friday night's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:30AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 26 will be approximately $50 million, and two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each will also be offered.
