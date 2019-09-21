No winning ticket for Friday night's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 7:26AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $40 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 24 will be approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million dollars each up for grabs.
