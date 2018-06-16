No winning ticket for Friday night's $35 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 7:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $35 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for next Friday's draw will grow to approximately $42 million.
