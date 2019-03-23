No winning ticket for Friday night's $35.7 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 8:22AM EDT
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $35.7 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 29 will be approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
