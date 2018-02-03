No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 10:25AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for next Friday's draw will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
